GE gets favorable trade ruling in wind turbine fight against Siemens Gamesa
Jan. 18, 2022 6:51 PM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE), GCTAFGCTAYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- General Electric (NYSE:GE) wins a partial victory in a trade dispute with Siemens Gamesa (OTCPK:GCTAF, OTCPK:GCTAY), as the U.S. International Trade Commission rules that Siemens Gamesa has infringed a GE patent that expires in May 2023 so it can keep wind turbines connected to the grid during low-voltage events, according to Bloomberg.
- The ITC is ordering an import ban on certain full-converter wind turbine components with older software until the patent expires.
- But Bloomberg says the ruling was not a total victory for GE, as the commission said some of Siemens Gamesa's turbines, including those with later versions of software, did not infringe the patent and can continue to be imported.
- Citing potential upside from cost cuts and the planned split into three companies, Bernstein recently launched an Outperform rating on GE shares.