BP to explore renewables, hydrogen development in Oman
Jan. 18, 2022
- BP says it has formed a strategic partnership with Oman's government to support potential development of "multiple gigawatt" renewable energy and green hydrogen projects in the country by 2030.
- Among the deal terms, BP will capture and evaluate solar and wind data from an 8K sq. km area to help Oman find suitable renewable energy hubs for development for domestic use and export.
- "These projects will build on our gas business, and bring wind, solar and green hydrogen together in a distinctive and integrated way supporting Oman’s low carbon energy goals,} BP CEO Bernard Looney says.
- BP operates Block 61 in Oman, which produces a third of the country's gas demand.
- BP shares touched a 52-week high today as crude oil prices continue to rally to seven-year highs.