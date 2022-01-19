Permian oil production rises to new record, seen topping 5M bbl/day next month

Jan. 18, 2022 7:55 PM ETRDS.A, DVN, XOM, EOG, FANG, PXD, OXY, CVX, USO, OIH, VDE, XOP, XLEBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments

Working Pumpjacks On Sunset

imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

  • Oil production in the Permian Basin set a record in December, averaging 4.92M bbl/day, according to the Energy Information Administration, topping the previous record set at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
  • The EIA also forecasts supplies in February will add 80K bbl/day to exceed 5M bbl/day for the first time.
  • Total oil output from major U.S. shale regions reached 8.34M bbl/day last month, the best since April 2020, and is projected to rise to 8.54M in February, but still well below the record 9.27M bbl/day set in November 2019.
  • Total U.S. oil production still lags pre-pandemic levels, but the Permian has recovered the most quickly because low production costs make it most appealing to drillers.
  • ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, USO
  • Top Permian producers include CVX, OXY, PXD, FANG, EOG, XOM, DVN
  • The energy sector has sprinted to the top of the S&P standings to start the year as crude oil prices rally to seven-year highs.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.