Permian oil production rises to new record, seen topping 5M bbl/day next month
- Oil production in the Permian Basin set a record in December, averaging 4.92M bbl/day, according to the Energy Information Administration, topping the previous record set at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020.
- The EIA also forecasts supplies in February will add 80K bbl/day to exceed 5M bbl/day for the first time.
- Total oil output from major U.S. shale regions reached 8.34M bbl/day last month, the best since April 2020, and is projected to rise to 8.54M in February, but still well below the record 9.27M bbl/day set in November 2019.
- Total U.S. oil production still lags pre-pandemic levels, but the Permian has recovered the most quickly because low production costs make it most appealing to drillers.
- ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, USO
- Top Permian producers include CVX, OXY, PXD, FANG, EOG, XOM, DVN
