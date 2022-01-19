Baird's picks look to buck a challenging 2022 for consumer products
- The past year was a solid one in the retail/consumer stock world - but Baird is expecting a somewhat tougher 2022 coming up for the sector.
- "Fundamental deceleration seems inevitable" for most of the stocks, the firm says, given factors like cycling stimulus and some normalization in wallet share (with experiences reclaiming some of the ground lost to goods).
- Most companies entered 2021 expecting some profit/loss normalization from 2020, the firm says, but benefited from the consumer stimulus, the favorable wallet share and pent-up demand. And 2022 could ride on a bit, on the back of strong consumer balance sheets and accelerating wage growth.
- Stocks seem to be beginning to reflect the deceleration, though: Relative performance began to deteriorate in mid-November, running into a lackluster start for the new year, with the firm's coverage down about 10% year-to-date on average - and more than half the list are more than 30% off of 52-week highs.
- The inflation story is in the front of minds of sector-wide investors, but Baird notes that modest inflation has tended to be a fundamental positive for retail (to the extent that cost increases are passed through to consumers). The group has usually outperformed during prior inflationary cycles, but with XRT underperforming by some 17% since the new acceleration, the market seems to be feeling out "pockets of demand destruction" ahead.
- "Idiosyncratic" factors tend to drive stock prices given the diversity of the sector, Baird notes - but zeroing in on key 2022 themes it sees them including: defense (consumables high in the mix and nondiscretionary demand; here it highlights Leslie's (NASDAQ:LESL), Walmart (NYSE:WMT) and Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF)); P&L "resilience" (structural demand drivers and a smaller likelihood of margin reset; here there's Home Depot (NYSE:HD); Lowe's (NYSE:LOW), and Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)); durable growth (out-of-favor names but with disruptive growth runways intact; here there's Traeger (NYSE:COOK), Driven Brands Holdings (NASDAQ:DRVN), Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND), Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) and Yeti Holdings (NYSE:YETI)); and finally, value (stocks in this class are simply too cheap; here it counts Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)).
- As for its very top ideas in the space for the year ahead, it likes barbecue grill-maker Traeger (COOK), pet food maker Freshpet (FRPT) and auto services and parts company Driven (DRVN). Traeger and Freshpet "both have a 'scene of the accident' feel to them," the firm says, expecting that the cycling of P&L disruptions tied to supply chain should "allow investors to gravitate back to these multi-year growth stories." The firm's cut its price target on Traeger to $20, but that reflects exactly 100% upside from yesterday's close. Its Freshpet target of $140 implies 58% upside.
- As for Driven, it still feels "somewhat undiscovered," with share price attractive relative to the long-term value creation opportunity, the firm says. A price target of $40 implies 26% upside from yesterday's close.