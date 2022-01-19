ASML Holding GAAP EPS of €4.27 beats by €0.50, revenue of €4.98B misses by €130M
Jan. 19, 2022 1:25 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- ASML Holding press release (NASDAQ:ASML): Q4 GAAP EPS of €4.27 beats by €0.50.
- Revenue of €4.98B (-5.0% Y/Y) misses by €130M.
- Q4 net bookings of €7.1 billion.
- ASML expects Q1 2022 net sales between €3.3 billion and €3.5 billion and a gross margin of around 49%. The lower net sales guidance for the first quarter is due to a significant number of fast shipments, translating to approximately €2 billion of expected revenue shift from the first quarter to subsequent quarters.
- The company expects R&D costs of around €760 million and SG&A costs of around €210 million.
- ASML expects 2022 net sales to grow around 20% compared to 2021. The expected impact of the fire in part of a building at our Berlin site is included in this. Based on our current insights, we believe we can manage the consequences of this fire without significant impact on our system output for 2022
- ASML intends to declare a total dividend over 2021 of €5.50 per ordinary share (100% increase compared to previous year).
- 2021 net sales of €18.6 billion, gross margin of 52.7%, net income of €5.9 billion.
- In the fourth quarter, the company purchased around €2.5 billion of shares under the current program.