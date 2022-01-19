International airlines suspend some U.S. flights over 5G concerns
- For the third time in two months, AT&T (NYSE:T) and Verizon (NYSE:VZ) have delayed the implementation of their 5G networks around key U.S. airports. It's a big decision for the companies, which spent nearly $70B on C-band spectrum rights, though they didn't provide details on zone size adjustments or how long the suspension might last. While the FAA worries that new cellular frequencies could endanger aircraft by throwing off radio altimeter readings, the FCC and other regulators around the world feel otherwise.
- Quote: "We recognize the economic importance of expanding 5G, and we appreciate the wireless companies working with us to protect the flying public and the country's supply chain," said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.
- Airlines are still scrambling to retool their schedules as the FAA begins updating its guidance on which airports and aircraft models will be affected by the latest changes (the regulator had previously issued nearly 1,500 notices of 5G restrictions). Dubai's Emirates has suspended flights to nine U.S. cities, while Japan's two major airlines, All Nippon Airways (OTCPK:ALNPY) and Japan Airlines (OTCPK:JAPSY), said they would curtail all Boeing (NYSE:BA) 777 flights headed to America. Other carriers that are canceling flights or switching aircraft models include British Airways (OTCPK:ICAGY), Korean Air Lines, China Airlines, Cathay Pacific (OTCPK:CPCAY), Air India and Singapore Airlines (OTCPK:SINGY).
- Outlook: "The U.S. made all possible spectrum available on a licensed basis to telecom operators," said Vivekanand Subbaraman of Ambit Capital. "Other countries have not done that. That's why it's turning out to be a U.S.-specific issue." There is a lot riding on the American rollout of 5G networks, especially with other nations getting a head start on the technology. The Chamber of Commerce even sees 5G as vital for U.S. economic growth over the next few years, and if consumers start feeling there are problems with the technology, it could be a setback.