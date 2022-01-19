UnitedHealth Non-GAAP EPS of $4.48 beats by $0.17, revenue of $73.74B beats by $880M

  • UnitedHealth press release (NYSE:UNH): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $4.48 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $73.74B (+12.6% Y/Y) beats by $880M.
  • UnitedHealth Group affirmed the 2022 growth and performance objectives established at its November 30, 2021 Investor Conference, including revenues of $317 billion to $320 billion ($317.55B consensus), net earnings of $20.20 to $20.70 per share, adjusted net earnings of $21.10 to $21.60 per share ($21.65 consensus) and cash flows from operations of $23 billion to $24 billion.
  • The fourth quarter 2021 medical care ratio was 83.7%. Favorable medical reserve development was $440 million in the quarter compared to $850 million last year.
  • The full year 2021 operating cost ratio of 14.8% decreased from 16.2% in 2021 due to the repeal of the health insurance tax, COVID-19 effects and continued productivity advances, offset by business mix and continued investments for future growth.
