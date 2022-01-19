SoFi Technologies shares jump on receiving regulatory approval to become a national bank
- SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) +18.5% premarket on announcing that the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Reserve have approved its applications to become a Bank Holding Company through its proposed acquisition of Golden Pacific Bancorp, Inc., and operate its bank subsidiary as SoFi Bank, National Association.
- The company expects the acquisition to close in February.
- SoFi plans to contribute $750M in capital and pursue its national, digital business plan while maintaining GPB’s community bank business and footprint, including GPB’s current three physical branches.
- SoFi Technologies (SOFI) will become the parent company of SoFi Bank, National Association on completion of the acquisition.
- Anthony Noto, CEO of SoFi said, “With a national bank charter, not only will we be able to lend at even more competitive interest rates and provide our members with high-yielding interest in checking and savings, it will also enhance our financial products and services to ensure they efficiently meet the needs of our members, business partners, and communities across the country, while continuing to uphold a high bar of regulatory standards and compliance.”
- To obtaining a national bank charter, the company announced that its subsidiary Social Finance to acquire Golden Pacific Bancorp (OTCPK:GPBI) and its wholly owned subsidiary Golden Pacific Bank, N.A. lastyear.