Citizens Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.13, revenue of $1.72B beats by $60M

Jan. 19, 2022 6:21 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • Citizens Financial press release (NYSE:CFG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.13.
  • Revenue of $1.72B (+3107.8% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
  • Underlying EPS of $1.26 reflects our diversified fee businesses and excellent credit results
  • Credit provision benefit of $25 million; NCO ratio stable QoQ at 14 bps
  • Underlying ROTCE of 14.6% and Underlying EPS of $1.26 reflects our diversified fee businesses and excellent credit results
  • Underlying PPNR of $710 million reflects outstanding Capital Markets results.
  • The company also announced today that its board of directors declared a first quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.