Citizens Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.13, revenue of $1.72B beats by $60M
Jan. 19, 2022 6:21 AM ETCitizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- Citizens Financial press release (NYSE:CFG): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.26 beats by $0.13.
- Revenue of $1.72B (+3107.8% Y/Y) beats by $60M.
- Underlying EPS of $1.26 reflects our diversified fee businesses and excellent credit results
- Credit provision benefit of $25 million; NCO ratio stable QoQ at 14 bps
- Underlying ROTCE of 14.6% and Underlying EPS of $1.26 reflects our diversified fee businesses and excellent credit results
- Underlying PPNR of $710 million reflects outstanding Capital Markets results.
- The company also announced today that its board of directors declared a first quarter 2022 common stock dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend is payable on February 11, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 31, 2022.