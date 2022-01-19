Whitestone REIT names new CEO and CFO
Jan. 19, 2022 Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR)
- Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) has appointed independent Trustee Dave Holeman as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.
- The board decided to terminate current CEO James Mastandrea’s following an independent internal investigation, which found Mr. Mastandrea’s conduct to be in violation of his employment agreement and inconsistent with company standards and the responsibilities of the CEO.
- Mr. Mastandrea was also removed as Chairman of the Board.
- The company also promoted Vice President, Controller Scott Hogan as Chief Financial Officer.
- Mr. Hogan joined the company in 2008 and previously served as Controller at Gexa Energy and as the SEC Reporting Manager at Stewart & Stevenson.
- The company plans to report Q4 results in early March.