BIT Mining provides business and operational update
Jan. 19, 2022 6:26 AM ETBIT Mining Limited (BTCM)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) announced its progress in the construction and buildout of its Ohio mining site in North America; in collaboration with its partner, the company has achieved ~50 MW of power capacity at the Ohio mining site.
- Currently, the company has 532.8 PH/s theoretical maximum Bitcoin computing power in North America, of which 344.7 PH/s has been deployed; 292.7 PH/s theoretical maximum Bitcoin computing power in Kazakhstan,of which 146.8 PH/s has been deployed; 4,800.0 GH/s theoretical maximum Ethereum computing power in Hong Kong,of which 4,747.2 GH/s has been deployed.
- The company reports estimated daily Bitcoin production of ~2.56 BTC while estimated daily Ethereum production of ~72.29 ETH.