Argo Blockchain updates on Argo Labs
Jan. 19, 2022 6:33 AM ETArgo Blockchain plc (ARBK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its update on Argo Labs, Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) announced that it has allocated ~10% of its crypto assets in its "HODL" to Argo Labs.
- Argo Labs is its in-house innovation arm established to identify opportunities within the disruptive and innovative sectors of the cryptocurrency ecosystem while supporting the decentralization of various blockchain protocols.
- The company appointed Vakeesan Mahalingam, CFA, as Head of Argo Labs; he has 8+ years of experience in the investment industry, and 3 years in consultancy, including working with crypto startups.
- "Argo has long been a supporter of the proliferation of crypto and blockchain technology. Argo Labs gives us the opportunity to integrate cryptocurrencies into existing financial infrastructure, gain exposure to the wider digital asset ecosystem," CEO and interim chairman Peter Wall commented.