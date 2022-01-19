Smith+Nephew acquired novel cementless partial knee system owner, Engage Surgical

Jan. 19, 2022 6:41 AM ETSmith & Nephew plc (SNN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Close-up of a doctor sharing the treatment from the x-ray scan on digital tablet with a patient

Luis Alvarez/DigitalVision via Getty Images

  • Smith+Nephew (NYSE:SNN) acquired Orlando, Florida-based Engage Surgical, owner of the only cementless uni-compartmental (partial) knee system commercially available in the U.S.
  • While the acquisition was financed from existing cash and debt facilities, acquisition cost stands at $135M contingent on sales performance.
  • Driving Smith+Nephew's Robotics and Real Intelligence strategy, the acquisition supports its strategy for growth by transforming its business through innovation and acquisition, while also providing differentiation for its customers.
  • As per Millennium Research, the partial knee market is currently worth ~$300M in the U.S. (SmartTRAK) and is expected to grow faster than the total knee market and by ~4% annually through 2029.
  • The Engage Surgical Partial Knee System is optimised for robotics and will have an application with CORI in the future; Smith+Nephew's CORI Surgical System already supports the cemented JOURNEY II.
  • Engage Surgical's Partial Knee System also complements Smith+Nephew's focus on serving the growing outpatient market, with an increasing proportion of knee procedures performed in Ambulatory Surgery Centers.
