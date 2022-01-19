Bank of America GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06, revenue of $22.06B misses by $130M

  • Bank of America press release (NYSE:BAC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $22.06B (+9.8% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
  • Net interest income up $1.2 billion, or 11%, to $11.4 billion, driven by strong deposit growth and investment of excess liquidity – Noninterest income up 8% to $10.7 billion, driven by record asset management fees and record investment banking revenue.
  • Provision for credit losses improved by $542 million to a benefit of $489 million, driven by asset quality and macroeconomic improvements, partially offset by loan growth; net reserve release of $851 million(NYSE:C).
  • Average loan and lease balances up $10 billion to $945 billion; ending balances up $51 billion to $979 billion, led by strong commercial loan growth as well as higher card balances.
  • Average deposits up $280 billion, or 16%, to $2.0 trillion
  • Average Global Liquidity Sources rose $215 billion, or 23%, to record $1.2 trillion.
  • Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 10.6% (Standardized); returned $31.7 billion to shareholders in 2021 through common stock dividends and share repurchases.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.