Bank of America GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06, revenue of $22.06B misses by $130M
Jan. 19, 2022 6:45 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Bank of America press release (NYSE:BAC): Q4 GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06.
- Revenue of $22.06B (+9.8% Y/Y) misses by $130M.
- Net interest income up $1.2 billion, or 11%, to $11.4 billion, driven by strong deposit growth and investment of excess liquidity – Noninterest income up 8% to $10.7 billion, driven by record asset management fees and record investment banking revenue.
- Provision for credit losses improved by $542 million to a benefit of $489 million, driven by asset quality and macroeconomic improvements, partially offset by loan growth; net reserve release of $851 million(NYSE:C).
- Average loan and lease balances up $10 billion to $945 billion; ending balances up $51 billion to $979 billion, led by strong commercial loan growth as well as higher card balances.
- Average deposits up $280 billion, or 16%, to $2.0 trillion
- Average Global Liquidity Sources rose $215 billion, or 23%, to record $1.2 trillion.
- Common equity tier 1 (CET1) ratio 10.6% (Standardized); returned $31.7 billion to shareholders in 2021 through common stock dividends and share repurchases.