Nasdaq, S&P, Dow Jones futures point higher, but growth stocks near a correction
Jan. 19, 2022 6:51 AM ETBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Stock index futures point to a slightly higher open after Tuesday's selloff, while rates are edging even higher.
- Nasdaq 100 futures, S&P futures and Dow futures are in the green.
- The growth-heavy Nasdaq 100 is close to official correction territory, off 9% from its high. The S&P 500 is down 5% from its high as the selloff in bank stocks after earnings has removed some cyclical strength the broader market can usually count on when rates are rising.
- The 10-year Treasury yield is up 2 basis points to 1.89%, having topped 1.9% earlier.
- Germany's 10-year bund yield moved into positive territory for the first time since May 2019. It is barely holding onto that now at 0.001%.
- "One reason for this is that even while clinging on to the ‘transitory inflation’ story, the asset purchase programs have been scaled back considerably, the trajectory laid out suggesting an end of net asset purchases by the end of this year," ING economists write.
- "And this already impacts the near term cash flow picture for Bunds. In the final quarter of 2021, German central government gross capital market issuance amounted to €48.5bn."
- Before the bell, December housing starts and building permits numbers arrive, with both expected to tick lower from November.
- Airlines could be active today after several carriers canceled flights in response to the U.S. 5G rollout.