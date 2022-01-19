Rackspace Technology to acquire an AI service provider Just Analytics
Jan. 19, 2022 6:48 AM ETRackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to acquire Asia Pacific and Japan region based Just Analytics, a leading provider of cloud-based data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI) services.
- Additionally, this acquisition brings strong regional ties into the Microsoft Azure ecosystem with Just Analytics recently being awarded four regional Microsoft partner of the year awards.
- “The acquisition of Just Analytics ties into our growing professional services focus and brings market-leading Cloud-based data, analytics and AI capabilities that are in demand from our customers and prospects,” said Kevin Jones, CEO of Rackspace Technology.