Rackspace Technology to acquire an AI service provider Just Analytics

Jan. 19, 2022 6:48 AM ETRackspace Technology, Inc. (RXT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) to acquire Asia Pacific and Japan region based Just Analytics, a leading provider of cloud-based data, analytics, and artificial intelligence (NYSE:AI) services.
  • Additionally, this acquisition brings strong regional ties into the Microsoft Azure ecosystem with Just Analytics recently being awarded four regional Microsoft partner of the year awards.
  • “The acquisition of Just Analytics ties into our growing professional services focus and brings market-leading Cloud-based data, analytics and AI capabilities that are in demand from our customers and prospects,” said Kevin Jones, CEO of Rackspace Technology.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.