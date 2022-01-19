UnitedHealth tops revenue estimates as Optum business outperforms
- UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) is trading higher in the pre-market after the company beat the consensus with its financials for Q4 2021 thanks to the outperformance of its health services arm, Optum.
- Quarterly revenue expanded ~13% YoY to $73.7B, driven by ~14% YoY growth in Optum that generated $41.4B in revenue. Meanwhile, UnitedHealthcare generated $56.4B in revenue with ~12% YoY growth.
- The medical loss ratio rose from the previous quarter to ~83.7%, and the operating cost ratio held steady at 14.8%. However, adj. EPS for the quarter dropped from the previous quarter to $4.48 per share.
- For 2022, UnitedHealth (UNH) reiterated its targets established at the investor conference in November, including revenue of $317B to $320B and adjusted net earnings at $21.10 – $21.60 per share with cash flows from operations at $23B to $24B.
- “Our strong 2021 performance and confident growth outlook for 2022 and beyond reflect the accelerating innovation and expanding capabilities across Optum and UnitedHealthcare,” remarked CEO Andrew Witty.
A conference call on earnings is scheduled for today at 8:45 a.m. EST today.
- As the largest health insurer and the industry bellwether in the earnings season, UnitedHealth (UNH) sets the tone for its peers. Notable stocks to watch include, Anthem (NYSE:ANTM), Humana (NYSE:HUM), Cigna (NYSE:CI), and Centene (NYSE:CNC).
- Recent concerns over the growth of Medicare memberships at Humana (HUM) drove a sector-wide selloff early this month.