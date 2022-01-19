Michelin attracts catalyst call buy idea from Deutsche Bank

Michelin Tire

kenneth-cheung/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Deutsche Bank issues a catalyst call buy idea on Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF).
  • Analyst Christopher Laskawi notes that Michelin (OTCPK:MGDDF) is expected to report a strong finish to 2021 thanks to very positive price/mix, which will help offset raw materials as well as other inflation headwinds. He also is confident that the same will hold true for 2022 as passenger car tire volumes will likely post minor growth only, but specialty tires should see good momentum.
  • "As a result, we expect the 2022 outlook of Michelin to be positive and supporting shares. Additionally, price hike announcements of Michelin and other premium tire manufacturers should support shares during Q1," he notes.
  • On valuation, Michelin is observed to be trading trades at 5.5X the EV/EBITDA 2022 estimate versus peers trading at 7.2X.
  • See all the valuation metric on Michelin.
