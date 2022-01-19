Electrovaya receives additional $3M battery order from existing end user
Jan. 19, 2022 6:53 AM ETElectrovaya Inc. (EFLVF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Electrovaya (OTCQB:EFLVF) announced a new battery purchase order through its OEM sales channel worth ~$3M for a leading Fortune 100 company who will deploy the batteries in Materials Handling Electric Vehicles in a new distribution centre in the U.S.
- Last week, the company received a $3.05M order through its OEM channel for the same end user.
- The two orders thereby take the total 2022 orders to ~$6M from this end user.
- The deliveries on the recent orders are expected to be completed by March 2022 end.
- The end user has indicated that it will make additional purchases in 1H CY22 to power MHEVs at other sites.