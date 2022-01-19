JPMorgan Chase increases pay for junior bankers again - Financial News

Jan. 19, 2022 6:55 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)GS, CBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

LewisTsePuiLung/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) is boosting pay for its junior bankers for the second time in six months, the Financial News reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
  • First-year investment bankers will get $110K per year, up from $100K, they told the FN. That's almost a 40% increase from the $80K that level was getting at the beginning of 2021. Pay for second-year analysts goes to $125K and third-year pay will be $135K.
  • The increases apply internationally and associates will also get a raise, a person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg News.
  • The pay raises highlight the competition for talent on Wall Street. Last week Bloomberg reported that Citigroup (NYSE:C) is increasing salaries for junior investment bankers in the U.S. after the division posted record results.
  • Yesterday, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) reported lower-than-expected earnings, partly due to a 33% Y/Y increase in its costs for compensation and benefits.
