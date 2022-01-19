Mortgage application mortgage interest rates jumps for third week
Jan. 19, 2022 7:00 AM ETBy: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- MBA Mortgage Applications
- Composite Index: +2.3% vs. +1.4% prior.
- Purchase Index: +8% vs. +2% prior.
- Refinance Index: -3% vs. -0.1% prior.
- 30-year mortgage rate at 3.64% vs. 3.52%.
- Purchase applications down 13% Y/Y, Refinance down 49% Y/Y.
- The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 60.3% of total applications from 64.1% the previous week.
- “Mortgage rates hit their highest levels since March 2020, leading to the slowest pace of refinance activity in over two years. FHA and VA refinance declines drove most of the refinance slowdown,” said Joel Kan, MBA’s associate vice president of economic and industry forecasting.
- “The slower growth in government purchase activity is also contributing to the larger loan balances and suggests that prospective first-time buyers are struggling to find homes to buy in their price range,” added Kan.