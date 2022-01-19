Honeywell, Freyr team up to deploy energy storage solutions
- Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) and Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) sign an agreement to provide smart energy storage solutions for a range of commercial and industrial customers through next-generation battery cells; financial terms are not disclosed.
- As part of the deal, Honeywell will buy 19 GWh of battery cells produced by Freyr during 2023-30 for a multitude of energy storage systems applications.
- Freyr, +9.7% pre-market, says it will use Honeywell's technology, including integrated automation, field instrumentation and security integration to provide manufacturing capacity at scale in Europe and the U.S.
- Seeking Alpha contributor Matt Bohlsen has called Freyr Battery "a great speculative long term buy as li-ion battery demand is set to grow 10-22x this decade."