Honeywell, Freyr team up to deploy energy storage solutions

Jan. 19, 2022 7:01 AM ETHoneywell International Inc. (HON), FREYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments

Battery

alengo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Honeywell (NASDAQ:HON) and Freyr Battery (NYSE:FREY) sign an agreement to provide smart energy storage solutions for a range of commercial and industrial customers through next-generation battery cells; financial terms are not disclosed.
  • As part of the deal, Honeywell will buy 19 GWh of battery cells produced by Freyr during 2023-30 for a multitude of energy storage systems applications.
  • Freyr, +9.7% pre-market, says it will use Honeywell's technology, including integrated automation, field instrumentation and security integration to provide manufacturing capacity at scale in Europe and the U.S.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Matt Bohlsen has called Freyr Battery "a great speculative long term buy as li-ion battery demand is set to grow 10-22x this decade."
