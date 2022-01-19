Procter & Gamble Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.01, revenue of $20.95B beats by $610M

  • Procter & Gamble press release (NYSE:PG): FQ2 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.66 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $20.95B (+6.1% Y/Y) beats by $610M.
  • Organic sales of +6%.
  • Raised FY2022 outlook: All-in sales growth from a range of 2% to 4% to a range of 3% to 4% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 3.96%. Organic sales growth from a range of 2% to 4% to a range of 4% to 5%.
  • The company continues to expect core EPS growth for FY2022 in the range of 3% to 6% Y/Y vs. consensus growth of 4.34%.
  • Capital spending is estimated to be in the range of 4% to 5% of net sales.
  • The company increased its outlook for adjusted free cash flow productivity to 95% and now expects to pay over $8B in dividends and repurchase $9B to $10B of common shares in FY2022
