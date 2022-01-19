SolarWinds acquires federal services provider, Monalytic

Jan. 19, 2022 7:03 AM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

cyber security, web development and work in IT concept

Sergey Shulgin/iStock via Getty Images

  • SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) acquired Monalytic, a monitoring, analytics, and professional services company, and preferred SolarWinds services provider, which will enable the company to offer enhanced support to its federal customers around the clock, with a simplified procurement process.
  • The federal customers will be able to optimize and secure their dynamic IT environments by coupling the company's effective, accessible, and easy-to-use IT management products with Monalytic's seasoned experts who operate in the most secure environments.
  • Monalytic has extensive experience in the installation of SolarWinds software in complex environments and the integration of SolarWinds with legacy systems.
  • Monalytic will continue to operate as a separate entity.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.