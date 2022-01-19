SolarWinds acquires federal services provider, Monalytic
Jan. 19, 2022 7:03 AM ETSolarWinds Corporation (SWI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) acquired Monalytic, a monitoring, analytics, and professional services company, and preferred SolarWinds services provider, which will enable the company to offer enhanced support to its federal customers around the clock, with a simplified procurement process.
- The federal customers will be able to optimize and secure their dynamic IT environments by coupling the company's effective, accessible, and easy-to-use IT management products with Monalytic's seasoned experts who operate in the most secure environments.
- Monalytic has extensive experience in the installation of SolarWinds software in complex environments and the integration of SolarWinds with legacy systems.
- Monalytic will continue to operate as a separate entity.