Babylon acquires DayToDay Health to help patients recover at home and drive down rehospitalization

Jan. 19, 2022 7:05 AM ETBabylon Holdings Limited - Class A (BBLN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) acquires DayToDay Health to provide it's members with DayToDay’s digital-first, highly engaging programs and clinical services prior to and following scheduled surgeries, major health events like childbirth, and following diagnosis of chronic conditions.
  • Babylon will integrate DayToDay’s scalable capabilities into its existing digital-first healthcare offering to support members as they prepare for and recover from medical interactions, no matter where they may be located.
  • Babylon’s team of clinicians, doctors, and nurses will oversee the implementation of DayToDay’s pre- and post-operative care management, ensuring end-to-end care coordination and the right treatment at the right time.
  • Recently, the company gained after raising revenue guidance for 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.