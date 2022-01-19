Babylon acquires DayToDay Health to help patients recover at home and drive down rehospitalization
Jan. 19, 2022 7:05 AM ETBabylon Holdings Limited - Class A (BBLN)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Babylon (NYSE:BBLN) acquires DayToDay Health to provide it's members with DayToDay’s digital-first, highly engaging programs and clinical services prior to and following scheduled surgeries, major health events like childbirth, and following diagnosis of chronic conditions.
- Babylon will integrate DayToDay’s scalable capabilities into its existing digital-first healthcare offering to support members as they prepare for and recover from medical interactions, no matter where they may be located.
- Babylon’s team of clinicians, doctors, and nurses will oversee the implementation of DayToDay’s pre- and post-operative care management, ensuring end-to-end care coordination and the right treatment at the right time.
- Recently, the company gained after raising revenue guidance for 2022.