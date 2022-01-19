Cardiff Oncology posts new data for lead program in colorectal cancer

Jan. 19, 2022 7:12 AM ETCardiff Oncology, Inc. (CRDF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) is trading ~16.3% lower in the pre-market after updating data from its lead clinical program for onvansertib/ standard-of-care (SOC) FOLFIRI/bevacizumab.
  • The Phase 1b/2 trial is designed to assess the therapeutic combination as a second-line option for patients with KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer (mCRC).
  • A section of the data will be part of a presentation scheduled for Saturday at the American Society of Clinical Oncology Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium (ASCOGI).
  • The results that included patient follow-up data collected after the cutoff dates for ASCO-GI abstract and poster indicate that 17 of 48 (35%) patients across all dose levels achieved a complete response (CR) or partial response (PR).
  • Median progression-free survival (mPFS) across response-evaluable patients (n=48) stood at 9.4 months, and mPFS did not reach in those treated per protocol at the RP2D.
  • However, 5 of 48 (10%) patients had discontinued the trial to seek metastasis-directed treatments such as surgical resection or microwave ablation. 11% (84/788) of all patients reported treatment-emergent adverse events (TEAEs) at Grade 3 or Grade 4.
