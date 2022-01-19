Intel, ASML strengthen collaboration on high-end manufacturing
Jan. 19, 2022 7:17 AM ETIntel Corporation (INTC), ASMLBy: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor4 Comments
- Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) and ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) announced on Wednesday that the long-standing collaboration between the two companies will continue, with Intel buying the first TWINSCAN EXE:5200 system, an extreme ultraviolet high-production system that generates more than 200 wafers per hour productive and continues their lengthy High-NA deal.
- In a statement, ASML President and CTO Martin van den Brink said that Intel's commitment to ASML's High-NA technology continues its Moore's Law mantra.
- "Compared to the current EUV systems, our innovative extended EUV roadmap delivers continued lithographic improvements at reduced complexity, cost, cycle time and energy that the chip industry needs to drive affordable scaling well into the next decade,” van den Brink said in a statement.
- Intel (INTC) shares fell more than 1.5% on Tuesday to close at $54.76, while ASML (ASML) dropped nearly 4% to close at $715.23.
- In July, Intel announced that it would deploy the first High-NA technology to continue building its chip roadmap and innovate, amid concerns of diminishing returns for Moore's Law.
- "Working closely with ASML, we will harness High-NA EUV’s high-resolution patterning as one of the ways we continue Moore’s Law and maintain our strong history of progression down to the smallest of geometries,” said Dr. Ann Kelleher, executive vice president and general manager of Technology Development at Intel.
- On Tuesday, it was reported that Intel (INTC) would unveil a Bitcoin mining chip at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference next month.