Procter & Gamble raises organic sales growth expectation as higher pricing kicks in
Jan. 19, 2022 7:17 AM ETThe Procter & Gamble Company (PG)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) reports organic sales rose 6% in FQ2 as a strong performance in the health care (+8%) and fabric & home care (+7%) segment offset slower growth in beauty (+3%) and grooming (+4%).
- P&G saw both pricing and volume both up 3% during the quarter, while the impact of product mix was flat.
- Gross margin for the quarter fell by 400 basis points versus year ago. The drop was driven by higher commodity costs, negative product mix, increased freight costs and higher product/package reinvestments. Those higher costs were partially offset by 130 basis points of benefit from increased pricing and 80 basis points of gross productivity savings.
- Selling, general and administrative expense as a percentage of sales decreased 150 basis points compared to a year ago.
- Operating margin fell 250 basis points versus last year.
- Looking ahead, P&G expects FY22 all-in sales growth of +3% to +4% vs. +2% to +4% prior outlook. The company sees organic sales growth of +4% to +5% from a prior view of +2% to +4%. EPS of $5.83 to $6.00 is seen vs. $5.91 consensus. P&G increased its outlook for adjusted free cash flow productivity to 95% and now expects to pay over $8B in dividends and repurchase $9B to $10B worth of stock in FY22. Combined, P&G now plans to return $17B to $18B of cash to shareowners in the fiscal year.
- Shares of P&G are up 0.81% premarket to $158.00 after the earnings topper.