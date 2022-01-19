Tempo Automation, to merge with ACE Convergence Acquisition, nabs $200M in convertible note financing

  • Software-accelerated electronics manufacturer, Tempo Automation and SPAC ACE Convergence Acquisition (NASDAQ:ACEV) secured principle amount of $200M from the issuance of 13.00% Convertible Senior Notes due in 2025.
  • The principal amount of notes consists of a $175M investment from funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management and $25M from an investment partner of ACE as a replacement for a previously announced investment, for a total of $175M of new financing.
  • The notes are expected to fund alongside the proposed business combination of Tempo and ACE.
  • In October 2021, Tempo Automation signed a merger deal with ACE Convergence Acquisition to go public.
  • The transaction is expected to close in 1Q22 or 2Q22.
  • The $175M of new financing will replace the existing $54M in net proceeds from the previously announced senior term debt facility.
  • Including this new financing from Oaktree and the earlier announced ACE’s affiliates financing, the company will have $500M+ in proceeds which is assuming no redemptions related to the proposed business combination.
