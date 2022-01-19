Bank of America stock climbs as consumer bank, wealth units bolster Q4 results
Jan. 19, 2022 7:24 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock gains 2.9% in premarket trading after Q4 earnings beats, helped by a credit benefit and on growth in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, and Global Banking.
- Speaking of the year results, CEO Brian Moynihan said the bank "added millions of new credit card accounts and nearly a million net new checking accounts as we continued to demonstrate the value we provide through our physical and digital capabilities."
- Q4 EPS of $0.82 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.76, slipping from $0.85 in Q3 and rising from $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 noninterest expense of $14.7B increased from $14.4B in Q3 and $13.9B in the year-ago quarter.
- Headcount has declined to 208,248 in Q4 from 209,407 in Q3 and 212,505 in Q4 2020.
- Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $489M vs. a benefit of $624M in Q3 and cost of $53M in the year-ago quarter.
- Consumer Banking total revenue of $8.91B increased from $8.84B in Q3 and $8.24B in Q4 2020, while net income of $3.12B rose from $3.05B in Q3 and $2.59B in the year-ago quarter.
- Global Wealth and Investment Management total revenue of $5.40B grew from $5.31B in Q3 and $4.68B in the year-ago quarter; net income of $1.23B was unchanged from Q3 and rose from $834M in Q4 2020.
- Global Banking total revenue increased to $5.91B from $5.25B in Q3 and $4.78B in Q4 2020; net income of $2.67B climbed from $2.55B in Q3 and $1.68B in the year-ago quarter.
- Global Markets total revenue dropped to $3.82B from $4.52B in Q3 and $3.91B in Q4 2020; net income, excluding net DVA, was $667M, down from $941M in Q3 and $834M in Q4 2020.
- Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
- Earlier, Bank of America (BAC) GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06