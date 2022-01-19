Bank of America stock climbs as consumer bank, wealth units bolster Q4 results

Jan. 19, 2022 7:24 AM ETBank of America Corporation (BAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Bank of America Plaza

tupungato/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) stock gains 2.9% in premarket trading after Q4 earnings beats, helped by a credit benefit and on growth in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, and Global Banking.
  • Speaking of the year results, CEO Brian Moynihan said the bank "added millions of new credit card accounts and nearly a million net new checking accounts as we continued to demonstrate the value we provide through our physical and digital capabilities."
  • Q4 EPS of $0.82 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.76, slipping from $0.85 in Q3 and rising from $0.59 in the year-ago quarter.
  • Q4 noninterest expense of $14.7B increased from $14.4B in Q3 and $13.9B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Headcount has declined to 208,248 in Q4 from 209,407 in Q3 and 212,505 in Q4 2020.
  • Provision for credit losses was a benefit of $489M vs. a benefit of $624M in Q3 and cost of $53M in the year-ago quarter.
  • Consumer Banking total revenue of $8.91B increased from $8.84B in Q3 and $8.24B in Q4 2020, while net income of $3.12B rose from $3.05B in Q3 and $2.59B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Global Wealth and Investment Management total revenue of $5.40B grew from $5.31B in Q3 and $4.68B in the year-ago quarter; net income of $1.23B was unchanged from Q3 and rose from $834M in Q4 2020.
  • Global Banking total revenue increased to $5.91B from $5.25B in Q3 and $4.78B in Q4 2020; net income of $2.67B climbed from $2.55B in Q3 and $1.68B in the year-ago quarter.
  • Global Markets total revenue dropped to $3.82B from $4.52B in Q3 and $3.91B in Q4 2020; net income, excluding net DVA, was $667M, down from $941M in Q3 and $834M in Q4 2020.
  • Conference call at 11:00 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Bank of America (BAC) GAAP EPS of $0.82 beats by $0.06
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.