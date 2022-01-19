Mainz Biomed contacts DCN Dx to support a clinical trial for its colorectal cancer test
Jan. 19, 2022 7:30 AM ETMainz Biomed B.V. (MYNZ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Mainz Biomed (NASDAQ:MYNZ) has obtained the services of DCN Dx to support the company in its efforts to run a European-based clinical trial to evaluate ColoAlert, its detection test for colorectal cancer.
- As an international developer of point-of-care diagnostics, DCN Dx provides product development services.
- The trial will be designed to evaluate the potential to integrate novel mRNA biomarkers recently acquired by Mainz Biomed (MYNZ) into ColoAlert. The study is scheduled to begin in H1 2022.
- Per the terms of the engagement, DCN Dx, led by its Vice President of Clinical Research Emily Friedland, will be responsible for the selection of additional clinical research organizations (CRO) and assist the company to develop study protocols and other clinical processes.
- “If this study proves statistically significant, it will position ColoAlert as the most comprehensive and accurate CRC self-administered screening test on the market,” CEO of Mainz Biomed (MYNZ), Guido Baechler, remarked.
- Early this month, the company shares surged in reaction to its announcement of the acquisition of mRNA biomarkers.