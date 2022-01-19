State Street Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.11, revenue of $3.05B beats by $50M
Jan. 19, 2022 7:31 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- State Street press release (NYSE:STT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.11.
- Revenue of $3.05B (+4.5% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
- Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) of 14.2% increased 1.9% points and 0.7% point compared to 4Q20 and 3Q21, respectively
- Tier 1 leverage ratio of 6.1% decreased (0.3)% point and (0.2)% point compared to 4Q20 and 3Q21, respectively
- ROE of 10.3% increased 1.9% points compared to 4Q20, but decreased (1.3)% points compared to 3Q21
- In 4Q21, State Street returned a total of $209 million of capital to shareholders in the form of common stock dividends paid