State Street Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.11, revenue of $3.05B beats by $50M

Jan. 19, 2022 7:31 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • State Street press release (NYSE:STT): Q4 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.11.
  • Revenue of $3.05B (+4.5% Y/Y) beats by $50M.
  • Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) of 14.2% increased 1.9% points and 0.7% point compared to 4Q20 and 3Q21, respectively
  • Tier 1 leverage ratio of 6.1% decreased (0.3)% point and (0.2)% point compared to 4Q20 and 3Q21, respectively
  • ROE of 10.3% increased 1.9% points compared to 4Q20, but decreased (1.3)% points compared to 3Q21
  • In 4Q21, State Street returned a total of $209 million of capital to shareholders in the form of common stock dividends paid
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.