Las Vegas Sands lands buy rating from UBS following Macau risk reset
Jan. 19, 2022 7:37 AM ETLas Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS)MGM, WYNNBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- UBS upgrades Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) to a Buy rating from Neutral and hikes price targets on MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) as it takes a positive view on the setup for the casino stocks.
- In particular, analyst Robin Farley and team believe the new gaming law significantly lowers risk for LVS.
- "Six concessions are preserved, and the 10-year term would make it less attractive for any new entrants to invest in building a new resort. The phasing out of satellite casinos will also reduce competition - we estimate that satellite casinos make up between 15-20% of total tables in Macau. And importantly, the law draft does not contain dividend payout restrictions."
- UBS boosts Macau trading multiples to 11X to 12X from 10x given the lower risk profile, although it places WYNN at the lower end of the range, MGM at the middle of the range and LVS at the higher end of the range based on their relative exposure to the VIP market. The price target on WYNN goes to $110 from $101 and the PT on MGM is lifted to $48 from $47. Neutral ratings are kept in place on both WYNN and MGM. The price target on LVS is set at $53 to rep more than 20% upside potential.
- Shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) are up 1.39% premarket.
