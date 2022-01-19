Pearson sees 8% growth in prelim full year sales

Jan. 19, 2022 7:40 AM ETPearson plc (PSO)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • In its prelim full year report in a filing, Pearson (NYSE:PSO) marks 8% growth in sales and adj. operating profit expected at £385M (+33% Y/Y) which is ahead of expectations (£375M as of Nov.12)
  • "We made great progress in Q4 and are delivering a strong full year performance, with sales growth and profit exceeding our original guidance. Led by a strong management team, we are repositioning the business, driving digital innovation and an increased focus on the consumer through the launch of Pearson+," CEO Andy Bird commented.
  • Its largest business Assessment & Qualifications reported largest sales growth of 18%; sales in Virtual Learning grew 11% with sales growth of 17% in Virtual Schools.
  • Sales in Higher Education were down 5% as growth in Canadian and U.K. Courseware was more than offset by a 6% decline in U.S. Higher Education Courseware; sales in Workforce Skills was higher by 6% while Sales in English Language Learning was up by 17%.
  • The company's balance sheet indicates strength with net debt of less than £400M and a strong cash performance.
  • FY earnings results are scheduled for Feb.25 wherein the company will provide a strategic update and 2022 guidance.
