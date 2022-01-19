Bruker announces acquisition to expand multiomics solutions

Jan. 19, 2022 7:43 AM ETBruker Corporation (BRKR)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
  • Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) acquires a Swiss technology company, Prolab Instruments GmbH; Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
  • The company specializes in low-flow, high precision liquid chromatography technology and systems.
  • "Prolab’s innovative mobile injector technology on the Zirconium Qube autosampler provides high-precision, low volume injections with minimal sample loss and carryover, as well as faster cycle times," comments Juergen Srega, the President of the Bruker CALID Group.
  • Earlier (Dec. 8), Bruker to raise $500M in senior notes for supporting strategic growth objectives
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.