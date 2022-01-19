Bruker announces acquisition to expand multiomics solutions
- Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) acquires a Swiss technology company, Prolab Instruments GmbH; Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The company specializes in low-flow, high precision liquid chromatography technology and systems.
- "Prolab’s innovative mobile injector technology on the Zirconium Qube autosampler provides high-precision, low volume injections with minimal sample loss and carryover, as well as faster cycle times," comments Juergen Srega, the President of the Bruker CALID Group.
