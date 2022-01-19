Barrick Gold's Q4 gold production jumps 10%; sees lower Q4 AISC
- Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) +0.7% pre-market after reporting Q4 gold production rose 10% Q/Q while staying flat Y/Y at 1.2M oz., helped by strong performances from the Carlin and Cortez mines following the repair of the Goldstrike roaster completed at the end of Q3.
- For the full year, Barrick's preliminary gold output totaled 4.43M oz., within the company's 4.4M-4.7M oz. guidance range but below 4.8M oz. produced in the previous year.
- Barrick expects Q4 gold all-in sustaining costs per oz. to come in 4%-6% lower than in Q3.
- Preliminary copper production was 126M lbs. for Q4 and 415M lbs. for FY 2021, within the guidance range of 410M-460M lbs.
- Q4 copper all-in sustaining costs per lb. are expected 11%-13% higher than Q3, due to higher capital expenditures at Lumwana from new mining equipment and stripping.
