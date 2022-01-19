ImmunityBio posts early data for Nant Cancer Vaccine in pancreatic cancer
- ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) is trading ~6.5% higher in the pre-market in reaction to the company’s announcement yesterday detailing the interim data from a Phase 2 trial for its combination immunotherapy (Nant Cancer Vaccine) in pancreatic cancer.
- The open-label study called QUILT 88 was designed to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the Nant Cancer Vaccine across three cohorts of 63 patients with locally advanced or metastatic pancreatic cancer.
- In patients who had advanced in cancer despite two prior lines of therapy (N=30), the median overall survival (OS) stood at 6.3 months (95% CI: 5.0, 9.8 months), more than double their historical OS.
- No treatment-related deaths were reported in the study, and the incidence of treatment-related serious adverse events was 8%.
- This year, ImmunityBio (IBRX) plans to meet the FDA to discuss the potential for approval of the combination therapies for pancreatic cancer.
