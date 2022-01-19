Abivax ABX196 shows benefit in liver cancer patients in phase 1/2 trial
Jan. 19, 2022 7:52 AM ETABIVAX Société Anonyme (AAVXF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Abivax SA (OTCPK:AAVXF) will present the dose escalation phase of a phase 1/2 study of ABX196 to treat liver cancer will be presented at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium on January 20-22, 2022.
- In the study, heavily pre-treated patients with hepatocellular cancer (HCC) were administered ABX196 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab (sold as Opdivo by Bristol-Myers Squibb) including patients who were previously exposed to checkpoint inhibitor treatments.
- The company said a clinical benefit was seen in five patients, including one patient with a partial response and four patients with stable disease. Median progression-free survival for all patients was 113.5 days (49-450 days) and at 276 days (172-450 days) for those showing a clinical benefit.
- The company added that based on the first outcome, it is evaluating the design of a follow-on study of ABX196 in HCC and, also assessing potential partnering options.