Abivax ABX196 shows benefit in liver cancer patients in phase 1/2 trial

Jan. 19, 2022 7:52 AM ETABIVAX Société Anonyme (AAVXF)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Abivax SA (OTCPK:AAVXF) will present the dose escalation phase of a phase 1/2 study of ABX196 to treat liver cancer will be presented at the ASCO GI Cancers Symposium on January 20-22, 2022.
  • In the study, heavily pre-treated patients with hepatocellular cancer (HCC) were administered ABX196 in combination with checkpoint inhibitor nivolumab (sold as Opdivo by Bristol-Myers Squibb) including patients who were previously exposed to checkpoint inhibitor treatments.
  • The company said a clinical benefit was seen in five patients, including one patient with a partial response and four patients with stable disease. Median progression-free survival for all patients was 113.5 days (49-450 days) and at 276 days (172-450 days) for those showing a clinical benefit.
  • The company added that based on the first outcome, it is evaluating the design of a follow-on study of ABX196 in HCC and, also assessing potential partnering options.
