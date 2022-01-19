Bath & Body Works is a conviction list stock at Goldman Sachs with +50% upside seen
Jan. 19, 2022 7:51 AM ETBath & Body Works, Inc. (BBWI)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Goldman Sachs adds Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) to the Americas Conviction List after noting the recent period of share price underperformance.
- Analyst Kate McShane: "We believe there is upside potential to current consensus estimates given the expected rollout of the company’s loyalty program to the entire chain in mid-2022."
- McShane and team point to basket uplift and loyalty penetration for BBWI this year and reiterate the long-term opportunity in category expansion, including hair care and skin care, which are called underappreciated by investors.
- On a valuation look, BBWI is noted to be trading at 11.9X the 2022 P/E estimate vs. the peer average of 24.5X.
- Goldman Sachs has a 12-month price target on BBWI of $93.
- Shares of Bath & Body Works (BBWI) are up 1.40% premarket to $56.31.
