Qilian International gets approval for nitrofurantoin tablets in Gansu Province

  • Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) receives approval from Gansu Provincial Drug Administration for the sale of its newly developed nitrofurantoin enteric-coated tablets.
  • The company explains nitrofurantoin enteric-coated tablets are mainly used for the treatment of acute lower urinary tract infections as well as anti-inflammatory and bactericidal drugs.
  • "We anticipate that our nitrofurantoin enteric-coated tablets will further add to the Company's product line in the pharmaceutical sector and may further enhance our competitiveness and market expansion capabilities," says Chairman and CEO Zhanchang Xin.
  • Stock is up 2% in pre-market trading.
