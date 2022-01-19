Qilian International gets approval for nitrofurantoin tablets in Gansu Province
Jan. 19, 2022 7:58 AM ETQilian International Holding Group Limited (QLI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Qilian International Holding Group (NASDAQ:QLI) receives approval from Gansu Provincial Drug Administration for the sale of its newly developed nitrofurantoin enteric-coated tablets.
- The company explains nitrofurantoin enteric-coated tablets are mainly used for the treatment of acute lower urinary tract infections as well as anti-inflammatory and bactericidal drugs.
- "We anticipate that our nitrofurantoin enteric-coated tablets will further add to the Company's product line in the pharmaceutical sector and may further enhance our competitiveness and market expansion capabilities," says Chairman and CEO Zhanchang Xin.
- Stock is up 2% in pre-market trading.