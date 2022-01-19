Internet service provider, Starry, to merge with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition, reports 83% growth in customer relationships
Jan. 19, 2022 8:01 AM ETFirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (FMAC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- In its Q4 operational updates, Starry indicates a continued strong momentum in customer relationship growth and network expansion.
- It reached a new Starry Connect milestone, expanding the reach of its digital equity program in the quarter to 55K+ household units of public and affordable housing.
- In Q4, the company's customer relationships surged 83.3% Y/Y to 63,230; this includes net additions of 8,152 in the quarter; customer relationship penetration reached 1.19% (+43.7% Y/Y).
- Total serviceable households reached 5.3M homes (+27.5% Y/Y).
- In October 2021, Starry announced that it will become a public company through a business combination with FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC).