ArcBest invests $25M in Phantom Auto
Jan. 19, 2022 8:03 AM ETArcBest Corporation (ARCB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) invests $25M in Phantom Auto, the leading provider of human-centered remote operation software.
- As part of the company's agreement to be the lead investor of Phantom Auto's Series B Preferred offering.
- Michael Newcity, ArcBest Chief Innovation Officer and President of ArcBest Technologies, will join the Phantom Auto Board of Directors.
- The company's investment in Phantom Auto is championed by its technology company, ArcBest Technologies, which is focused on delivering custom-built, disruptive solutions that move the global supply chain forward.
- Approximately 4% of company's annual revenue is spent on technology and innovation, with nearly half of this budget dedicated exclusively to growth and transformative initiatives like those developed at Phantom Auto.