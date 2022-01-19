Cresco Labs ends agreement to acquire Blair Wellness
Jan. 19, 2022 8:04 AM ETCresco Labs Inc. (CRLBF)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) disclosed that the company terminated its previously announced definitive agreement to acquire 100% of outstanding equity interest in Blair Wellness, a medical cannabis dispensary based in Baltimore, Maryland.
- The U.S. multistate operator of cannabis said that a failure to comply with certain closing conditions has led to its decision. The transaction was expected to close in Q4 2021, and it was not subject to any termination fees, the company added.
- “We have terminated the purchase agreement with Blair Wellness due to the failure of certain closing conditions to be met prior to our specified termination date,” said Charlie Bachtell, Cresco Labs (OTCQX:CRLBF) CEO & Co-founder.
- On Monday, the company announced the opening of its 10th dispensary in Pennsylvania.