Space stocks Astra Space, Rocket Lab and Virgin Galactic see valuation reset at BofA due to higher interest rates

Jan. 19, 2022 8:06 AM ETAstra Space, Inc. (ASTR), RKLB, SPCEBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor1 Comment

Hand of woman is checking Bitcoin price chart on digital exchange on computer, cryptocurrency future price action prediction.

oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

  • Bank of America adjusts ratings and price targets in the space sector due to changing market dynamics, including the impact of higher interest rates in factoring in discount rates.
  • The firm upgrades Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Neutral and assigns a lowered price objective of $7.
  • BofA's breakdown on ASTR: "In November 2021, Astra joined the ranks of Rocket Lab, SpaceX, and Virgin Orbit as one of the few privately-held U.S. companies to successfully reach orbit. While we look favorably on Astra's accomplishment, this milestone is just the beginning of the company's journey toward achieving a consistent launch cadence."
  • Analyst Ronald Epstein and team lower the price objective on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) to $15 from $20, but keep a Buy rating in place.
  • BofA's breakdown on RKLB: "Best in class space company in our coverage We look favorably upon RKLB’s revenue generation, mature launch capabilities relative to competitors, and growing satellite components business (organic & inorganic), which we expect to contribute over 50% of revenue by 2035. Rocket Lab presents one of the most affordable and consistent launch services available to U.S. customers in our view."
  • Epstein and team also clip the price objective on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to $10.
  • BofA's breakdown on SPCE: "We view SPCE's growth potential to be unparalleled due to its nascent stages. However, we see short term downside pressure from a lack of catalysts, upcoming equity raises, and expiration of the lock-up period."
  • Premarket: ASTE -0.57%, SPCE +0.75%, RKLB +2.08%.
  • Astra Space (ASTR) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.
