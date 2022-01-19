Space stocks Astra Space, Rocket Lab and Virgin Galactic see valuation reset at BofA due to higher interest rates
Jan. 19, 2022
- Bank of America adjusts ratings and price targets in the space sector due to changing market dynamics, including the impact of higher interest rates in factoring in discount rates.
- The firm upgrades Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) to Neutral and assigns a lowered price objective of $7.
- BofA's breakdown on ASTR: "In November 2021, Astra joined the ranks of Rocket Lab, SpaceX, and Virgin Orbit as one of the few privately-held U.S. companies to successfully reach orbit. While we look favorably on Astra's accomplishment, this milestone is just the beginning of the company's journey toward achieving a consistent launch cadence."
- Analyst Ronald Epstein and team lower the price objective on Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) to $15 from $20, but keep a Buy rating in place.
- BofA's breakdown on RKLB: "Best in class space company in our coverage We look favorably upon RKLB’s revenue generation, mature launch capabilities relative to competitors, and growing satellite components business (organic & inorganic), which we expect to contribute over 50% of revenue by 2035. Rocket Lab presents one of the most affordable and consistent launch services available to U.S. customers in our view."
- Epstein and team also clip the price objective on Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) to $10.
- BofA's breakdown on SPCE: "We view SPCE's growth potential to be unparalleled due to its nascent stages. However, we see short term downside pressure from a lack of catalysts, upcoming equity raises, and expiration of the lock-up period."
- Premarket: ASTE -0.57%, SPCE +0.75%, RKLB +2.08%.
- Astra Space (ASTR) is on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week.