Relief reports expanded access to aviptadil for COVID-19 patients
Jan. 19, 2022 8:11 AM ETRelief Therapeutics Holding AG (RLFTF)NRXPBy: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Relief Therapeutics (OTCQB:RLFTF) said its collaboration partner NRx Pharmaceuticals' parent NeuroRx (NASDAQ:NRXP) announced expansion of aviptadil in US Expanded Access & Right to Try Programs for patients with COVID-19 respiratory failure who have exhausted all approved therapies.
- These programs enable patients with respiratory failure from COVID-19, who have tried all approved medicines, including remdesivir, and who are not able to participate in a clinical study, to receive aviptadil upon a physician's prescription.
- NRx will continue to provide aviptadil to hospitals enrolled in NRx's Expanded Access Protocol and is also making the drug available as an investigational medicine under the Federal Right to Try Act.
- NRx and Relief are currently embroiled in a legal battle related to aviptadil.
- NRx has submitted an application to the FDA seeking emergency use authorization of ZYESAMI (aviptadil) for certain patients with COVID-19.