Jacobs wins project management contract from Johns Hopkins Medicine
Jan. 19, 2022 8:12 AM ETJacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Johns Hopkins Medicine has selected Jacobs (NYSE:J) to provide project management services for the redevelopment of laboratory space on its medical campus in Baltimore, Maryland.
- Plans are to renovate The Johns Hopkins Hospital's existing Children's Medical and Surgical Center (CMSC) and construct a new 12-story North Tower.
- As part of the contract, Jacobs will deliver project management services for 531,609 sq ft of renovations and additions for the CMSC North Tower project, as well as replacement of the existing façade, construction of research laboratories, and a new entrance to The Johns Hopkins Hospital from Monument Street.
- The project will provide innovative spaces for wet and computational laboratories, as well as collaborative spaces for investigators, clinicians and students, with construction estimated to be completed in the summer of 2026.