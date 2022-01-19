Parsons nabs $100M+ task order for DHS COVID-19 testing
Jan. 19, 2022
- Parsons (NYSE:PSN) received a task order for providing testing solutions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Immigration and Customs Enforcement facilities across the U.S.
- The award includes a 1-year base and two 1-year option periods, for a potential total value, including surge capacity, of $100M+.
- This task order was issued under the DHS COVID-19 Testing Solutions IDIQ, on which Parsons was awarded a contract in November 2020.
- Parsons will leverage its DetectWise solution to enable reliable and timely supply of test kits as well as effective logistics and coordination support and visualization capabilities.