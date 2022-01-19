Morgan Stanley stock gains after Q4 EPS beats, capping off record year

Jan. 19, 2022 8:14 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment

Morgan Stanley Headquarters At 1585 Broadway In New York

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment

  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock rises 1.1% in premarket trading after Q4 earnings beat consensus as asset management revenue climbed both Q/Q and Y/Y, buoyed by its 2020 acquisitions of E*Trade and Eaton Vance.
  • In addition, compensation expenses dropped from Q3 and were little changed from the year-ago quarter.
  • During the year, "we delivered record net revenues of $60B and a ROTCE of 20%, with stand-out results in each of our business segments," Chairman and CEO James Gorman said.
  • Q4 EPS excluding integration-related expenses were $2.08 in Q4 2021, up from $2.04 in Q3 and $1.92 in Q4 2020; exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.96.
  • Total non-interest revenue of $12.4B fell 2% Q/Q and rose 6% Y/Y. By segment:o Investment banking revenue of $2.58B dropped 14% from Q3 and rose 6% from a year ago;o Trading revenue of $2.39B sank 16% Q/Q and 26% Y/Y;o Investments revenue of $632M compares with $45M in Q3 and $327M in Q4 2020;o Commissions and fees of $1.31B rose 2% Q/Q and fell 3% Y/Y; ando Asset management revenue of $5.40B rose 4% Q/Q and 37% Y/Y.
  • Unlike Goldman (NYSE:GS), which surprised on its increasing expenses, Morgan Stanley's compensation expenses of $5.49B decreased from $5.92B in Q3 and rose slightly from $5.45B in Q4 2020.
  • Total non-compensation expenses of $4.15B increased from $3.94B in Q3 and $3.71B in Q4 2020. Information processing and communications expenses of $833M rose 6% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y; professional services expenses of $829M increased 13% Q/Q and 22% Y/Y; marketing and business development expenses grew 40% Q/Q and 27% Y/Y.
  • Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
  • Earlier, Morgan Stanley (MS) non-GAAP EPS of $2.08 beats by $0.12
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.