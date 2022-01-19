Morgan Stanley stock gains after Q4 EPS beats, capping off record year
Jan. 19, 2022 8:14 AM ETMorgan Stanley (MS)GSBy: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stock rises 1.1% in premarket trading after Q4 earnings beat consensus as asset management revenue climbed both Q/Q and Y/Y, buoyed by its 2020 acquisitions of E*Trade and Eaton Vance.
- In addition, compensation expenses dropped from Q3 and were little changed from the year-ago quarter.
- During the year, "we delivered record net revenues of $60B and a ROTCE of 20%, with stand-out results in each of our business segments," Chairman and CEO James Gorman said.
- Q4 EPS excluding integration-related expenses were $2.08 in Q4 2021, up from $2.04 in Q3 and $1.92 in Q4 2020; exceeds the average analyst estimate of $1.96.
- Total non-interest revenue of $12.4B fell 2% Q/Q and rose 6% Y/Y. By segment:o Investment banking revenue of $2.58B dropped 14% from Q3 and rose 6% from a year ago;o Trading revenue of $2.39B sank 16% Q/Q and 26% Y/Y;o Investments revenue of $632M compares with $45M in Q3 and $327M in Q4 2020;o Commissions and fees of $1.31B rose 2% Q/Q and fell 3% Y/Y; ando Asset management revenue of $5.40B rose 4% Q/Q and 37% Y/Y.
- Unlike Goldman (NYSE:GS), which surprised on its increasing expenses, Morgan Stanley's compensation expenses of $5.49B decreased from $5.92B in Q3 and rose slightly from $5.45B in Q4 2020.
- Total non-compensation expenses of $4.15B increased from $3.94B in Q3 and $3.71B in Q4 2020. Information processing and communications expenses of $833M rose 6% Q/Q and 20% Y/Y; professional services expenses of $829M increased 13% Q/Q and 22% Y/Y; marketing and business development expenses grew 40% Q/Q and 27% Y/Y.
- Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.
