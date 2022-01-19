Bakkt Holdings stock jumps after deal with Nexo to custody bitcoin, ether
Jan. 19, 2022 8:16 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) gap up as much as 20% in pre-market trading following a partnership with digital assets institution Nexo to custody crypto assets.
- BKKT stock has since erased about have of those gains.
- The company's regulated custodian, Bakkt Warehouse, which allows for secure storage of bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH_USD), will custody the cryptos.
- For additional layers of protection of Nexo users' assets, Bakkt's (BKKT) warm and cold wallets are built on secure wallet architecture, along with multi-zone physical security, including bank-grade vaults.
- “The cryptocurrency market continues to expand at a robust pace, leading reputable crypto companies to diversify custody of assets. We are pleased that Nexo has chosen the Bakkt Warehouse as a trusted solution,” said Bakkt Chief Product Officer Dan O'Prey.
- Note that Seeking Alpha flags BKKT at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers. The stock is down nearly 65% Y/Y and 45% M/M.
- Previously, (Dec. 21, 2021) Bakkt made a pact with Manasquan Bank to offer crypto access.