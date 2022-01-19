Bakkt Holdings stock jumps after deal with Nexo to custody bitcoin, ether

Jan. 19, 2022 8:16 AM ETBakkt Holdings, Inc. (BKKT)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Bitcoin coins in front of bakkt sign made of wood with reflection on the table, Slovenia - December 27th

24K-Production/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Shares of Bakkt Holdings (NYSE:BKKT) gap up as much as 20% in pre-market trading following a partnership with digital assets institution Nexo to custody crypto assets.
  • BKKT stock has since erased about have of those gains.
  • The company's regulated custodian, Bakkt Warehouse, which allows for secure storage of bitcoin (BTC-USD) and ethereum (ETH_USD), will custody the cryptos.
  • For additional layers of protection of Nexo users' assets, Bakkt's (BKKT) warm and cold wallets are built on secure wallet architecture, along with multi-zone physical security, including bank-grade vaults.
  • “The cryptocurrency market continues to expand at a robust pace, leading reputable crypto companies to diversify custody of assets. We are pleased that Nexo has chosen the Bakkt Warehouse as a trusted solution,” said Bakkt Chief Product Officer Dan O'Prey.
  • Note that Seeking Alpha flags BKKT at high risk of performing badly when compared with its peers. The stock is down nearly 65% Y/Y and 45% M/M.
  • Previously, (Dec. 21, 2021) Bakkt made a pact with Manasquan Bank to offer crypto access.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.