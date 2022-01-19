Splash Beverage shares jump as its Pulpoloco brand receives authorization for 187 Ralph’s grocery stores
Jan. 19, 2022 8:15 AM ETSplash Beverage Group, Inc. (SBEV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Splash Beverage Group (NYSE:SBEV) shares up 32.6% premarket on receiving authorization to sell its Pulpoloco Sangria line in 187 of Ralph’s Grocery stores.
- “This is another significant milestone for Splash and a meaningful step in our strategy to expand into major supermarket chains,” said Robert Nistico, Splash Beverage Group’s Chairman and CEO. “After a successful test run, Ralph’s authorized all three SKU’s of Pulpoloco white, rosé and classic red. Ralph’s already carries Splash’s Copa di Vino varietals, which were added in early summer of 2021, and now all 3 Pulpoloco varietals. We believe this is a strong affirmation that consumers are catching on to the unique product lines that Splash distributes and bodes well for future expansion.”